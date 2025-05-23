Bare tactics: Nancy Mace’s ironic nude reveal condemns nonconsensual pics?

On May 20, 2025, during a House Oversight Committee hearing, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) displayed a shocking image of her nude silhouette that her ex-fiancé, Patrick Bryan, allegedly took without her consent.

The decision to share the brow-raising photo was tied to Mace’s advocacy for her legislation, the Protect Victims of Digital Exploitation and Manipulation Act, which seeks to criminalize nonconsensual deepfake pornography and similar digital exploitation.

Back in February, Mace accused Bryant and three other men of rape, sex trafficking, and nonconsensual filming during a nearly hour-long speech on the House floor, claiming she discovered over 10,000 photos and videos on Bryant’s phone documenting these acts, including images of herself.

Bryant has denied all accusations. In a social media post on Tuesday, he said, “I categorically deny the false and outrageous claims made by Nancy Mace. I have never raped anyone. I have never hidden cameras. I have never harmed any woman. These accusations are not just false — they are malicious and deeply personal.”

Dave Landau, ¼ Black Garrett, and Angela Boggs, BlazeTV hosts of “Normal World,” bring their unique blend of humor and analysis to the messy scandal.

“My wife took a naked silhouette of me … but it looked like a short Hitchcock,” jokes Dave.

“If I was a senator or something, I would bring up pictures of my exes and be like, ‘This is why Kevin's a d***,”’ laughs Angela.

In all seriousness, though, the panel can’t understand how showing a nude image of herself — the very type of material her legislation seeks to protect against — makes a convincing argument.

“I’m confused,” says Garrett, claiming the stunt is just Mace “using [her] time in the government” to address “private” issues.

To hear the panel’s hilarious banter about Nancy Mace’s strange self-exposure, watch the episode above.

