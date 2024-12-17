Dave Landau slays on 'KILL TONY'

For those of you living under a rock, “Kill Tony” is the world’s biggest live podcast filmed at Joe Rogan’s Comedy Mothership in Austin, Texas. Each episode has well over two million views, making it one of the most viewed shows on YouTube. Each week the eponymous Tony Hinchcliffe, Brian Redban, and two comedian guests judge one-minute open mic slots of amateur and professional comedians picked randomly out of a hat.

Monday’s episode featured BlazeTV’s very own Dave Landau. The "Normal World" host sat next to comedian Sketch and judged the night’s festivities. The best part of the show, as always, comes after the 60-second sets when Hinchcliffe, Redban, Sketch, and Landau ask questions of the contestants and roast them to a crisp.

Here’s the episode:

This week’s episode featured "Kill Tony" regulars William Montgomery and Kam Patterson. Oh, and if you’re wondering where you may have heard of Hinchcliffe, he was the one who horrified Democrats with his Puerto Rico joke at Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally back in October. He also absolutely killed it at "The Roast of Tom Brady."

If you loved Landau on "Kill Tony," make sure to watch him every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday night on BlazeTV’s "Normal World" along with 1/4 Black Garrett. And for even more fun, subscribe to BlazeTV+ and get $20 off your first year with promo code NORMAL .

Want more 'Normal World'?

To enjoy more whimsical satire, topical sketches, and comedic discussions from comedians Dave Landau and 1/4 Black Garrett, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.