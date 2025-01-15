Mark Zuckerberg continues pandering to the right, removes tampons from men's bathrooms at Meta offices

From all angles, it seems Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has left Team Democrat for Team MAGA. Last week, he announced a list of important policy changes Meta would adopt, including ditching its biased fact-checkers in favor of a community notes system like X, lifting censorship filters on subjects like gender and immigration, and bringing back civic content.

On top of that, UFC president and CEO (and longtime friend of Donald Trump) Dana White joined Meta’s board.

The parent company of Instagram, Facebook, and Threads also announced that it would be terminating its DEI hiring practices , as the acronym has “become charged” and is “understood by some as a practice that suggests preferential treatment of some groups over others.”

Now Meta has taken its conservative makeover to new heights with a recent directive ordering all tampons and sanitary pads to be removed from men's bathrooms.

Dave Landau and the “Normal World” crew discuss the 180-degree transformation of a company that was the epitome of woke before the election.

¼ Black Garrett can’t help but roll his eyes at the obvious political pandering of Mark Zuckerberg. He points to the CEO’s recent comment that an election is a great time to “get the pulse of the people” as evidence that Meta’s transformation is motivated solely by staying in the good graces of whoever is in power.

“He’s literally just going, ‘Hey, what do you guys like? I’m gonna do that.’ ... He has no personal principles,” he tells Dave and Angela Boggs.

While Meta is getting a lot of attention for the changes it’s adopting, it’s no trailblazer.

Dave lists a series of other companies that are essentially doing the same thing by nixing their DEI programs: Amazon, McDonald’s, American Airlines, Boeing, Jack Daniels, CAT, Tractor Supply, Harley, John Deere, Lowe’s, Nissan, Toyota, and Walmart.

“You've designed a plane so the doors are ripping off, wheels won't come out when they land, and [Boeing] is like, ‘Look, at least we're not racist,”’ Dave laughs.

To hear more of the team’s commentary, including their hilarious personal stories about interacting with DEI hires at various companies, watch the episode above.

Want more 'Normal World'?

To enjoy more whimsical satire, topical sketches, and comedic discussions from comedians Dave Landau and 1/4 Black Garrett, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.