'Men for Kamala' ad gets a full-throated Dave Landau revamp

“Men for Kamala” is the name of Harris’ latest campaign ad. The title alone is enough to ignite a conflagration of mockery and criticism online, which it has. However, the content of the ad is where it gets really, really bad — so bad that comedian Dave Landau saw it not as Harris’ desperate plea for male support but rather as an opportunity to have some fun.

In the original ad, six men explain why they’re “man enough” to vote for Kamala. These men include a morbidly obese cowboy/farmer, a muscled-up guy in the gym, a bearded biker, a random dude with a horse, another random dude in a leather jacket and sun hat, and finally — by far the best character — a very effeminate man sitting with his legs crossed on a tailgate.

The commercial starts out with three of the men stating their specific reasons for why they should be regarded as men.

“I’m man enough to cook my steak rare,” said the tailgate queen.

“I’m man enough to deadlift 500 and then braid the s*** out of my daughter’s hair,” said the gym bro.

“You think I’m afraid of carburetors? I eat carburetors for breakfast,” said the corpulent man, who seems to have confused carburetors with carbohydrates.

Then the ad transitions into the characters explaining what they’re all not afraid of — supporting women. Several liberal talking points are repeated, including abortion, IVF, and the right to be “a childless cat lady.”

Some of the best snippets from this segment include the lines: “Full-throated endorsement,” “raw-dog a flight,” and “emotional in front of my horse.”

Such an utterly ridiculous skit is a gold mine for a comedian like Dave.

In his “man enough” remake, Dave stars in the role of an effeminate “macho, macho man,” who wears a leather jacket and pants, no shirt, a stick-on mustache, a dog collar, and a beret and says things like, “You had me at full-throated endorsement,” “pound me like a chicken breast,” and other things we can’t put in print.

