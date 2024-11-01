© 2024 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Nickelodeon’s ‘Kids Pick the President’ results are in! Guess which candidate they chose?
October 31, 2024
Since 1988, Nickelodeon has been airing a special called “Kids Pick the President,” which features a mock election designed to engage the youth in the political process and determine the kids’ choice for president.
With the exception of 2004 and 2016, the children involved in the special have accurately predicted the presidential victors.
Well, this year’s results are in!
Dave Landau and the “Normal World” team discuss the kids’ verdict.
According to actual polling, “there’s no way [Trump] is not going to win,” says Dave.
Sadly, the kids disagree.
According to this year’s Nickelodeon election special, Harris received 52% of the vote while Trump received 48%. Let's hope the youngsters are as wrong about Trump this year as they were in 2016.
"It was still close,” says optimistic Angela Boggs.
“You know that somebody rigged it,” adds Dave skeptically.
