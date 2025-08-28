Dave Landau calls out 'the science' in wake of Minneapolis school shooting

The debate around stricter gun laws is raging after a deranged transgender gunman slaughtered two children and injured at least 17 others at a Catholic school in Minneapolis.

The shooter, Robert Westman — who changed his name to Robin Westman — posted videos to social media that show a handwritten manifesto with “kill Donald Trump” and “for the children” scrawled on gun magazines.

And while the left believes guns are to blame, others are focused on what they believe to be the shooter's clearly deteriorated mental state.

“Nobody’s talking about how hopped up these kids are on any psych drug you can imagine,” BlazeTV contributor Jeremy Ryan Slate tells BlazeTV host Dave Landau on “Normal World.”

“I think it comes down to the SSRIs. Like, that is the thing that really needs to be handled because it was actually ... Jim Marrs ... he did a really big deep dive when he was still with us, obviously looking at a lot of the school shootings and the amount of SSRIs that are linked to them,” Slate explains. “And that is the problem that needs to be handled.”

“I think there’s way too much, maybe in therapy, looking into the past and not the present or future, because I think all that buildup also and then treating it is not – I don’t know. I went to high school for five years, so I could be way off,” Landau says, lightening the mood.

“Well, with therapists it seems like the past is just an endless well to keep you coming back,” BlazeTV contributor Austin Robertson chimes in.

And it’s not just therapy and SSRIs that are plaguing the youth.

“You even see this with a lot of the transgender stuff that’s been in the news, as well. If you see how quickly they’re prescribing people hormones after one appointment with somebody, I think it’s very similar to how SSRIs are given out,” Slate says.

“That whole thing is confusing to me,” Landau says. “Because I don’t know the stats and all the levels of it, but obviously, I think adding hormones on top of hormones and somebody’s certain age has got to be extremely dangerous.”

“I just feel like sometimes science oversteps,” he adds.

