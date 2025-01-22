Americans are no longer afraid of climate change — and CNN is BAFFLED

To no one’s surprise, CNN is baffled by Americans’ inability to connect the devastating California fires to climate change, pointing to widespread indifference toward the issue.

“I don’t think Americans are making this connection, and the way we can see this in right here and now, take a look at the monthly changes in Google searches,” one CNN host said before showing that Google searches for “wildfire” are up 2,400% while searches for “climate change” are down 9%.

“My goodness gracious. This is the most amount of people searching for wildfires ever, ever. Going back since Google trends began back in 2004,” the host continued. “I also looked in California, there has been no increase in the number of searches for climate change.”

“So the bottom line is this: Americans are definitely interested in learning about these wildfires, they’re interested in following the news about the wildfires, but they are not making that connection with climate change. That’s the bottom line,” he added.

Pat Gray of “Pat Gray Unleashed” laughs, saying, “They’re smarter than that.”

And apparently, Gray is right. Recent Gallup research reveals that only 39% of Americans expressed significant concern about climate change in 2023 while Pew Research Center found that just 45% believe humans play a major role in the problem.

“We have seen the same amount of disasters, of natural phenomenon, that we’ve always had. There is no upward trend at all. These have always happened; they will always continue to happen,” Gray says.

“It’s not climate change, and I thank heaven everybody’s smart enough to understand that. Not everybody, but most Americans are smart enough to understand that,” he adds.

