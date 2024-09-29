'He killed the bill': Kamala blames Trump for Haitian influx issues

Kamala Harris was put in the hot seat in a recent interview with MSNBC during which concerns regarding the influx of Haitians in Springfield, Ohio, were brought to her attention.

However, instead of addressing these issues directly, Kamala did what any good Democrat would and deflected blame onto former President Trump.

“There are people there that are stressed, that feel that they’re at capacity. Communities around the country that have legal immigration, many have said, ‘We’re at capacity.’ And many feel like the government has said to them, ‘Well, adapt, sit down, be quiet, this is how it is,’” the interviewer said to Kamala.

“What would a Harris administration do for those communities who’ve taken in many, many, legal immigrants, but are at capacity?” The interviewer then asked.

“Well, first of all, we do have a broken immigration system, and it needs to be fixed,” Kamala responded before mentioning a border security bill put together by members of the United States Congress.

“Donald Trump got word of the bill, realized it was going to fix a problem he wanted to run on, and told them to kill the bill, don’t put it up for a vote. He killed a bill that would have actually been a solution cause he wants to run on a problem instead of fixing a problem,” Kamala continued.

Pat Gray of “Pat Gray Unleashed” is in disbelief.

“I can’t take it, stop. It’s the same answer every time. ‘It’s Trump’s fault.’ Trump was not in office a few months ago, he couldn’t squash that bill,” Gray says, adding, “He was not president at the time, but they’re still blaming him.”

Want more from Pat Gray?

To enjoy more of Pat's biting analysis and signature wit as he restores common sense to a senseless world, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.