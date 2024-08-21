Don Lemon EMBARRASSED by NJ Trump supporters as Harris support falls

On a recent trip to Atlantic City, Don Lemon conducted some man-on-the-street-style interviews — and he definitely did not get the results he expected.

Lemon asked strangers who they plan on supporting for president, and many of the answers were not Kamala Harris.

When one black man told Lemon he supports Trump and doesn’t believe Harris is good for the “actual lead role for the country,” Lemon asked if it was because Kamala is a woman.

“Nah, you’re not going to give me that,” the man smartly responded.

Another man told Lemon he supports Trump and doesn’t like Harris because “she has no experience,” which left Lemon yelling, “She’s the vice president, she’s a senator!” The man stuck with his answer.

When one man told Lemon he was supporting Trump because he was financially doing better four years ago — Lemon gave his worst response yet.

“I know you feel that way, but that’s not actually what the record shows. The economy is actually better under Biden,” Lemon said with a straight face, not joking.

When Lemon did hear from a Harris voter, the man said he believes that Trump will win.

The men of “Pat Gray Unleashed” are shocked that people aren’t fooled by the Harris campaign — especially after the video her campaign shared of her and Tim Walz picking out Doritos at a gas station.

“It’s embarrassing,” Pat Gray comments happily.

