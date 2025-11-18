‘Don’t touch it’: Michelle Obama tells white folks to ‘get out of’ black women’s hair

Michelle Obama is making waves after claiming that black women have been trapped by the beauty standards of white people, which is why they straighten their hair.

The former first lady went on her rant during a live sit-down with Tracee Ellis Ross to discuss her new book, “The Look.”

“Let me explain something to white people,” Obama said. “Our hair comes out of our head naturally in a curly pattern. So when we’re straightening it to follow your beauty standards, we’re trapped by the straightness.”

“That’s why so many of us can’t swim and we run away from the water … trying to keep our hair straight for y’all! It is exhausting and it’s so expensive and it takes up so much time. Braids are for y’all so we can work harder and focus on the work,” she continued.

“Why do we need an act, an act of law, to tell white folks to get out of our hair? Don’t tell me how to wear my hair. Don’t wonder about it. Don’t touch it. Just don’t,” she added.

BlazeTV host Pat Gray is not amused by Obama’s little rant.

“Can you imagine if this was a white person saying, ‘All right, let me talk down to black people. Let me explain something to you black people about reality.’ … You’re an instant racist if you say that. And you’re labeled as such the rest of your life,” he says on “Pat Gray Unleashed."

“There’s no escape from that. How is she immune to all of that?” he asks.

“Good lord,” executive producer Keith Malinak chimes in, adding, “She is insane.”

