The drone mystery: What does the government really know?

The U.S. is seeing an unprecedented rise in unidentified drones flying at night, and no one seems to know what their purpose is or where they came from.

And the supposed lack of government knowledge is leading to some interesting theories.

“This guy’s had his hands on this nuke. Touched it physically,” Keith Malinak of “Pat Gray Unleashed” says, explaining a post he’s seen on X from a man who claims to know what’s happening.

“So what he’s afraid of is that the nuke is somewhere in the New York City metropolitan area, and these drones are actually searching for the nuclear signature for the radiation,” Pat Gray comments, adding, “So if that’s what it is, which I hope and pray it isn’t, but if this was the case, then what would the government say?”

“They can’t come out and say, ‘You know what? There’s a missing nuke, and we think it’s in the New York area, and somebody’s about ready to set it off,’” Gray continues. “That would cause such an unbelievable panic.”

While everyone wants to know what’s going on, Malinak is concerned that the attention might be making it worse.

“As this theory becomes more and more popular on social media, that that is what is happening, then you could see panic arise out of that, but you could also see, if there are terrorists, are bad guys who are planning something like this, maybe now that this is starting to get traction, this theory, you could be speeding up an attack,” he says.

Glenn Beck of “The Glenn Beck Program” is concerned as well.

“The time between the election and the inauguration is the most dangerous, because the elites want a global war,” Glenn tells Gray and Malinak.

“And they want to thwart Trump, come what may,” Gray agrees.

Want more from Pat Gray?

To enjoy more of Pat's biting analysis and signature wit as he restores common sense to a senseless world, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.