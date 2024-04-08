Eclipse conspiracy theories unveiled

A total solar eclipse will draw the eyes of millions today as it crosses through Mexico, the United States, and Canada.

Across America, a whopping 99% of people will be able to see at least a partial solar eclipse. And as the countdown begins, conspiracy theorists around the world are going into full panic mode.

One theory now swirling around the internet is that the eclipse will cover the entire planet and last for five days.

“I’m going to go out on a limb and say no, that’s not going to happen,” Pat Gray says, adding, “A: It will not cover the whole earth. B: It will not last for five hours, let alone five days. It might not even last five minutes.”

Other conspiracy theorists have pointed out that the eclipse will supposedly pass through seven or eight U.S. cities named Nineveh, which is a city described as “evil” in the Bible.

“Only two of them are in the path of totality,” Gray explains, noting that this theory is likely incorrect as well.

While Gray isn’t sold on the conspiracy theories, he does have some advice for those who will be viewing the eclipse.

“Don’t look directly at it with your naked eye,” he says, adding that “it’ll burn your retina right out of your head.”

