Musk responds to Nazi salute accusations: ‘They need better tricks’

President Trump’s second inauguration was one for the history books for many reasons, but the leftist media has decided to focus on one short clip of Elon Musk from the inauguration.

In the clip, Musk is standing behind a podium after giving his speech at the inauguration, before he excitedly throws one arm in the air. Now, he’s being accused of giving a Nazi salute.

“I just want to say thank you for making it happen, thank you,” Elon said before shooting his arm out to the cheering crowd. “My heart goes out to you, it is thanks to you that the future of civilization is assured.”

“Our viewers are smart, and they can take a look at that, but it certainly was — it’s not something that you typically see at American political rallies,” a host on CNN said during the inauguration.

While CNN was quick to jump to conclusions, the ADL actually came out in defense of Elon Musk.

“This is a delicate moment. It’s a new day and yet so many are on edge. Our politics are inflamed, and social media only adds to the anxiety. It seems that @Elonmusk made an awkward gesture in a moment of enthusiasm, not a Nazi salute, but again, we appreciate that people are on edge,” the ADL wrote in a post on X.

“In this moment, all sides should give one another a bit of grace, perhaps even the benefit of the doubt, and take a breath. This is a new beginning. Let’s hope for healing and work toward unity in the months and years ahead,” the ADL concluded in their post.

“I mean, that’s cool. They could have poured gasoline on the fire. They chose not to,” Keith Malinak of “Pat Gray Unleashed” comments.

Elon also took to X to defend himself.

“Frankly, they need better dirty tricks,” Musk wrote in a post, adding, “The ‘everyone is Hitler’ attack is sooo tired.”

Want more from Pat Gray?

To enjoy more of Pat's biting analysis and signature wit as he restores common sense to a senseless world, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.