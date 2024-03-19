Elon: 1 / Don: 0 — former CNN host embarrassed by Musk in interview

Former CNN host Don Lemon was given a chance to come back to CNN and interview Elon Musk — but the interview was not as great of a success as he’d have hoped, and he’s not happy about it.

“Don Lemon doing a little whining right now,” Pat Gray scoffs.

In the interview, Lemon asked Elon whether he and X had “some responsibility to moderate hate speech on the platform[.] That you wouldn’t have to answer these questions from reporters about the great replacement theory as it relates to Jewish people?”

“I don’t have to answer questions from reporters. Don, the only reason I’m doing this interview is because you’re on the X platform and you asked for it. Otherwise, I would not do this interview,” Elon responded.

"Do you think that you wouldn't get in trouble or you wouldn't be criticized for these things?" Don asked.

"I'm criticized constantly. I couldn't care less," Musk retorted in his typical detached manner.

Then, just hours after the interview, Elon canceled the partnership between Lemon and X.

Lemon then went back on CNN to host Erin Burnett to complain about Elon, saying his rhetoric surrounding the “great replacement theory and migrant invasion” is what “radicalized shooters use in their manifesto.”

“I wanted to know if he felt any responsibility as someone who has one of the largest social media and information platforms in the world,” Lemon continued, adding, “it doesn’t seem that he feels that he has any responsibility with that because he seemed really averse to facts."

After Lemon’s CNN appearance, Elon fired back that “CNN is dying,” and X isn’t in the market for that kind of reporting.

“They want somebody to control your speech,” Keith Malinak says.

