Jay-Z EXPOSED with Diddy for rape allegations

Jay-Z has joined Diddy in the spotlight, as the rapper is now facing allegations that both he and Diddy raped a woman when she was only 13 years old.

According to the woman’s story, she was raped by the rappers while a third female celebrity watched.

“My lawyer received a blackmail attempt, called a demand letter, from a ‘lawyer’ named Tony Buzbee. What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle,” Jay-Z wrote in a statement responding to the allegations.

“No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!! These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!! Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree?” the rapper continued.

He went on to praise his own honor and accuse the lawyer of having a “pattern of these theatrics,” calling him a “deplorable human.”

Jason Whitlock of “Fearless” finds Jay-Z’s statement “laughable.”

“The man has spent his entire rap career bragging about being a drug dealer, and he’s now claiming, ‘We protected children, we had a strict code of honor, don’t you understand that drug dealers we have a strict code of honor and I’m an honorable person?’” Whitlock mocks.

“‘And my music lyrics, even though I know kids are rapping along to the profanity, the debauchery, the degeneracy, the immorality of my music, I’m really looking out and protecting these kids by preparing them for this satanic world that I’m a part of building,’” he adds, joking.

“The man’s statement is laughable,” he continues. “His whole career, his whole life seems to be dedicated towards the exploitation of young people, the stealing of innocence, the promotion of nihilism, and now he wants to run back.”

Whitlock also notes that Jay-Z dated Aaliyah when she was a teenager and met Beyonce, his wife, when she was a teenager.

“‘Those of us in the music industry in general, rap, rock, whatever, have a history of screwing teenage girls, but how could you believe it about me? I’m Jay-Z. Haven’t you listened to my music? Haven’t you listened to all this positive energy that I spread?’” Whitlock says, mocking the rapper again.

“Jay-Z’s a joke to me,” he adds.

Want more from Jason Whitlock?

To enjoy more fearless conversations at the crossroads of culture, faith, sports, and comedy with Jason Whitlock, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.