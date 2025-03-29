‘Feels like a demonic ritual’ — KFC’s latest commercial will SHOCK you

In 1930, a man named Harland Sanders began selling fried chicken from a roadside restaurant in Corbin, Kentucky. That restaurant eventually became the global franchise Kentucky Fried Chicken, more commonly known as KFC. It’s been adored for generations.

However, now droves of people are swearing off the restaurant for life — and not because of the MAHA movement.

The latest KFC commercial — a blend of creepy cultish behavior and a not-so-subtle insinuation of cannibalism — likely has Sanders rolling over in his grave.

Pat Gray of “Pat Gray Unleashed” plays the full commercial.

Here’s a brief summary of what transpires in the two-minute ad: A young man walks alone in a misty forest. He suddenly encounters a chicken staring at him from behind a tree. Then, out of the blue, a puffy vest descends from the sky onto a woman. Then, a bunch of people all wearing similar clothing come out of hiding and surround the man and woman, who then levitate to face one another. The man’s clothes are suddenly replaced so that he matches the group.

Then, a giant golden egg appears and the cult-like group starts carrying it somewhere, while doing these strange, gyrating movements. The group arrives with the egg at a giant lake of gravy. The woman then carries the man into the lake of gravy and submerges him. When she pulls him back up, he’s a giant chicken tender. She holds him above her head, and the group stomps and cheers in preparation for their next meal.

Co-host Keith Malinak says it “feels like a demonic ritual.”

On top of that, there seems to be an insinuation that the meat the restaurant uses “is human.”

“You dipped a human being in gravy, and he became a piece of fried chicken. ... Wow is that weird,” says Pat in complete disbelief. “That was maybe the king of weird.”

“That was insane; that was evil; that was demonic,” says Keith. “They’re not even hiding anymore.”

