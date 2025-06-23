Democrats can’t stop chasing Trump’s red dot on immigration

In his first term, President Donald Trump chased Democrats’ laser pointer; now, they’re chasing his. No issue illustrates this like immigration; it’s become the Democrats’ red dot. Whenever, wherever, and however Trump moves it, Democrats can’t help pouncing.

In his first term, Trump reacted to everything Democrats and the establishment media did. He couldn’t help himself, as though always compensating for having lost the 2016 popular vote. Forever taking their bait, his tweets poured forth. His frequently abrupt policy and political changes cost him on Obamacare — and popular support, too. Throughout his first term, Trump never had a favorable job approval rating in the RealClearPolitics Average of national polls.

Of all the things Trump has pursued, nothing has exercised Democrats like his crackdown on illegal immigration.

In his second term, circumstances have markedly reversed. Democrats have been reacting to Trump since before he took office — if not since before he won it.

The tables have turned

Even before his inauguration, Democratic leaders ran to microphones to announce their defiance. As they did, they picked politically questionable issues. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D-Ill.) proclaimed he was opening his state to more transgender surgeries; California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) proclaimed support for electric vehicle credits.

When Trump talked about a third term, even with the Constitution clearly blocking it, Democrats and the establishment media were apoplectic. Once in office, they were opposed to the Department of Government Efficiency with equal vehemence.

In short, if Trump proposed it, Democrats opposed it. They couldn’t help taking the bait. However, of all the things Trump has pursued, nothing has exercised Democrats like his crackdown on illegal immigration.

Democrats flounder on immigration

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D-N.J.) , boldly proclaiming that he was harboring an illegal immigrant, dared ICE to come — until ICE said they intended to. Democratic officials stormed a New Jersey ICE holding center. When a Milwaukee judge was arrested for allegedly helping an illegal immigrant avoid ICE capture, Democrats rallied around her, despite a judge’s job being one of impartiality on cases before the bench.

When Kilmar Abrego Garcia was deported from Maryland, the accused MS-13 gang member became a Democratic cause célèbre. Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) went to El Salvador to have cocktails with Garcia; other Democratic members of Congress followed. Nationwide, Democrats have prominently counseled illegal immigrants on evading ICE.

Still, the Los Angeles uprising this month took Democratic efforts (or lack thereof when it comes to enforcement) to another level. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass (D) — who already had bungled wildfires that caused enormous damage — and Governor Newsom stood by as the city descended into anarchic chaos due to protests over ICE doing its job.

Trump called in the National Guard. Next, the Marines. Meanwhile, Newsom called press conferences — and sued. He sought to cast himself as a political paladin, a knight-errant in defense of not enforcing immigration law.

Democrats feel the pressure

The better term for Newsom and the rest of the Democrats rallying to the cause of blocking the deportation of immigrants in the country illegally would be “knights-in-error.” More accurate in terms of immigration and law enforcement policy, it would be more accurate still in terms of politics.

Having already given Trump a winning issue, they are now gift-wrapping it in images: attacking law enforcement, rioters, outside agitators, destruction, looting, burned-out vehicles, a city aflame. Each picture is a winner for Trump, each one a loser for Democrats.

RELATED: Trump’s immigration crackdown works: 1 million illegal aliens reportedly self-deport

Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images

To understand how big a loser these visuals are for Democrats, just look at the polling numbers.

RealClearPolitics’ final average for President Joe Biden’s job approval on crime was 38% approval and 59% disapproval — a margin of negative 21 percentage points. On immigration, Biden’s final job approval average was 33.5% approval and 64.8% disapproval — a margin of negative 31.3 percentage points.

With negatives like these, why do Democrats insist on fighting on this terrain? Why Trump does is clear: His job approval on immigration is 51.5% approval versus 47% disapproval — a positive 4.5 percentage points.

The figures on reduced illegal immigration and overall crime since he took office only burnish the law-and-order credentials Democrats are thrusting on him.

Americans want immigration reform

Even in California, increased law enforcement is a winner. California’s ballot measure that increased penalties for shoplifting and drug possession — and undid an earlier ballot measure relaxing these — passed overwhelmingly last November.

Non-deluded Democrats have also voiced their concerns with picking this losing fight. Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) and Sen. John Fetterman (D-Penn.) have both had the temerity to swim against Democrats’ lemming tide.

Immigration has become a laser pointer for Trump to use on Democrats. With every flash of the red dot, Democrats instinctively respond, each time believing that one more pat of the paw, one more snap of the jaw, and they will have seized what is forever a pounce away.

Contrary to outward appearances, Democrats do, in fact, have an agenda: Trump’s. Or rather, Trump’s agenda has them. And on immigration, it has Democrats right where Trump wants them.

Editor’s note: This article was originally published by RealClearPolitics and made available via RealClearWire.