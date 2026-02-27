'My own employees ... had downloaded software on my phone': Kristi Noem claims Elon Musk helped expose spyware inside DHS

Though the Department of Homeland Security has achieved some success in deporting illegal aliens, it has always been met with resistance — both on the street and in the department itself.

In an interview with podcaster Patrick Bet-David this week, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem revealed the depth of some of the problems her department has been facing and the people who have helped her fight the alleged corruption.

'They helped me identify that some of my own employees in my department had downloaded software on my phone and my laptop to spy on me.'

"You wouldn't even believe what I've found since I've been in this department," Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said on the "PBD Podcast" this week.

"I just found the other day a whole room on this campus that was a secret SCIF — secure facility — that had files nobody knew existed. So we just happened to have an employee walk by a door and wonder what it was and started asking questions. We went in there. There was individuals working there that had secret files that nobody knew about on some of these most controversial topics."

"Now I've got that turned over to attorneys, and we're getting to the bottom of what exactly happened there."

Noem also claimed that her devices were compromised but that Elon Musk's tech team helped expose the software that was compromising her privacy.

"Elon and his team were extremely helpful to me. They helped me identify that some of my own employees in my department had downloaded software on my phone and my laptop to spy on me, to record our meetings. They had done that to several of the politicals."

"Unbelievable," Bet-David said as she recounted the story.

Noem stressed that they would still probably have that software installed had it not been for Musk and his team. As a result, she said, "One of the things I need to do and continue to do is partner with technology companies and experts to bring them in and help us."

"I always believed when people talked about the deep state before that it existed. I never would have dreamed that it was as bad as it is."

