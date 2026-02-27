Damning texts expose elementary school assistant principal in cross-country prostitution scheme with porn star: Feds

A highly compensated New York City elementary school assistant principal is accused of operating a cross-country prostitution scheme, according to multiple reports.

Bond Ng, 47, was arrested Sunday and charged with enticing a person to travel in interstate commerce to engage in prostitution, according to the New York Post.

'It's arguable that the defendant groomed her.'

Ng was released on a $150,000 bond. As part of his release conditions, Ng must stay away from the public school where he works and wear a GPS monitor, and he's restricted from leaving New York City.

Ng is an assistant principal at P.S. 16 in the Corona neighborhood of Queens. Ng earns $173,029 a year, according to public payroll records.

Ng is the supervisor in charge of "testing, school safety, technology, transportation and trips, school aides," according to the school's handbook for students and families for the current academic year.

The New York Daily News reported that Ng touched down at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City last Friday after a trip to Cartagena, Colombia. Ng was flagged for a second inspection.

Homeland Security officers recovered two of his cell phones containing what the Daily News described as "damning text messages" between him, a porn star, and the "porn star's clients."

Citing a federal criminal complaint, the New York Times reported that Ng told investigators he was the "manager" of a woman who appeared in pornographic online videos.

The Times noted that Ng informed authorities that he arranged meetings between the Los Angeles-based porn star and her "fans" in New York, including at his luxury apartment in the neighborhood of Long Island City.

The complaint filed in Brooklyn Federal Court stated that Ng would pretend to be the adult entertainer when communicating with potential clients.

In one text message, Ng gave a prospective client a price quote of $2,000 per hour with the porn star, along with additional fees for specific sex acts or a filmed encounter, according to court records.

"My rate is 2K lover," Ng wrote in a text message to a potential client, according to the complaint.

Prosecutors said Ng asked the porn star to fly from Los Angeles to New York to have sex with a prospective client in December 2025, but the woman was hesitant to travel because of the cold weather.

However, Ng told the adult film star that the client wanted to meet her for more than seven hours and had already paid him $10,000 for the sexual experience, according to the criminal complaint.

Prosecutors revealed that Ng texted the porn star a list of the clients and meetings that he had arranged for her, including the type of sex and the amount of money to be paid for the illicit encounters, which totaled over $20,000.

The complaint noted that the porn star arrived in New York on Dec. 28, then flew back to Los Angeles on Dec. 30, but not before texting Ng: "Thank you for letting me use your apartment."

The Times said Ng communicated with potential johns as far back as 2021.

Sources told the Daily News that the porn star is not a minor.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel Amzallag said in court Tuesday that there was an investigation into whether Ng is part of a broader human trafficking operation because he took multiple short trips to Colombia, according to amNY.

Amzallag also hinted that Ng may have been "more coercive than we originally thought," and added, "It's arguable that the defendant groomed her."

Ng's defense attorney Michael Schneider declared, "The crime he’s charged with, I have to say in my 28 years as a federal defender, I have never seen prosecuted."

New York state Sen. Jessica Ramos (D), who represents District 13 in Queens, said she was "deeply disturbed by the serious allegations outlined in the federal complaint involving an assistant principal in our community."

A parent of an 8-year-old student at P.S. 16 told the New York Post, "This is very dangerous for the kids. I'm angry about it. He should never be around kids, and he should never come back here."

The Post obtained a letter sent by the school to parents that said Ng had been "reassigned" and banned from the school premises pending the outcome of the investigation.

A spokesperson for the New York City Department of Education declined to offer a comment and referred questions to federal authorities, the Post said.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York did not immediately respond to Blaze News' request for comment.

