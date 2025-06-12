Kamala, Newsom, AOC outed: Leaked DHS memo claims they back violent illegal aliens over Americans

As President Donald Trump's Department of Homeland Security works to clean up the illegal immigration crisis caused by the former Biden administration, a leaked internal memo from the department named several "open borders politicians" who allegedly defended "illegal alien rapists, murders, [and] pedophiles."

The unclassified memo accused progressive politicians of prioritizing illegal immigrant criminals and violent rioters over law enforcement and their American citizen constituents, citing the recent destructive and violent protests in Los Angeles, California, last week.

'ICE, get the f**k out of LA so that order can be restored.'

"Since June 6, thousands of violent rioters protesting [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] operations in Los Angeles have assaulted law enforcement officers with concrete chunks and Molotov cocktails, attacked federal buildings, burned cars, and destroyed other public and private property throughout the city," the leaked memo read. "Still, open borders politicians have consistently defended, excused and denied the violence."

The DHS accused the leftist politicians of attempting to blame the lawless protests on ICE.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris. Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images

"Leftists slander law enforcement, lie about Trump policies, and praise illegal aliens," the memo continued.

The department's internal document listed several Democratic politicians: former Vice President Kamala Harris, California Governor Gavin Newsom, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut, and Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Maxine Waters of California. Additionally, it referred to Rep. Norma Torres of California but mistakenly listed her as "Yvette Torres."

The DHS included quotes from each of the individuals to support its claims that the politicians "put Americans last" by defending illegal alien criminals.

It quoted Harris stating, "Demonstrations in defense of our immigrant neighbors have been overwhelmingly peaceful."

The memo noted that Newsom, during his June 10th address to California, said, "[Trump's] administration is pushing mass deportations, indiscriminately targeting hardworking immigrant families, regardless of their roots or risk. What's happening right now is very different than anything we've seen before."

A comment attributed to Bass read, "Stop the raids. There is a real fear in Los Angeles right now. Parents, workers, grandparents, young people scared to go about their daily lives. We are a city of immigrants. Washington is attacking our people, our neighborhoods, and our economy."

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images

The DHS quoted Sen. Murphy stating, "This is a moment where we have to be on the streets all over the country. ... [President Trump is] trying to turn a protest that is pretty small into something that involves an even bigger confrontation."

It included a comment from Ocasio-Cortez that read, "It is 100% carrying water for the opposition to participate in this collective delusion that Dems for some reason need to answer for every teen who throws a rock, rather than hold the Trump admin accountable for intentionally creating chaos and breaking the law to stoke violence."

"ICE, get the f**k out of L.A. so that order can be restored," Torres was cited as saying.

Waters was quoted as stating, "Don't think that somehow, because they called out the National Guard, there was violence. There was no violence."

DHS noted that ICE arrested "murderers, rapists, pedophiles, and other heinous scumbags" during the Los Angeles operation.

The department stated that the leftist politicians have continued to "stand firmly with foreign nationals invading America and causing mayhem" and therefore "do not care about the American people's safety or law enforcement."

The DHS added that the politicians' policies would "never put America first" and that they are "squarely on the side of criminal illegal aliens."

"The Trump Administration will always put the American people first and defend law enforcement working to keep America safe," the department concluded.

Representatives for Harris, Newsom, Ocasio-Cortez, Bass, Torres, Waters, and Murphy did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Blaze News.