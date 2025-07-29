The left hates traditional family, so why is it condemning the Coldplay cheaters?

On July 16, during a Coldplay concert in Massachusetts, a jumbotron "kiss cam" moment captured Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his top HR representative, Kristin Cabot, in what appears to be a romantic embrace. The footage, which has gone viral on every social media platform, shows Byron ducking out of the camera and Cabot covering her face, fueling affair rumors. The incident led to Byron's resignation after a company investigation, while Cabot was placed on leave.

Interestingly, this moment of probable infidelity has united the entire political spectrum. Everyone seems to agree: Byron and Cabot’s actions are condemnable.

But to disapprove of these actions is predicated on the belief that the bond of marriage is sacred and thus should not be violated. The left, however, has made every effort to undermine the bonds of marriage, making its censure of the alleged cheaters come across as incongruent.

Writer Lauren Washburn in her recent article pointed out this disparity: “The reaction [of the left] is somewhat surprising ... for years, the left has tried to diminish the sanctity of marriage. Legalizing same-sex marriage, embracing transgender ideology, and normalizing hookup culture are a few examples. They’ve tried to rewrite reality to make people believe they will be happy if they ‘follow their heart’ and ‘live their truth,’” she wrote.

Does the left’s denunciation of the Coldplay cheating scandal prove that they do actually believe in the inviolability of marital vows?

On a recent episode of “The Glenn Beck Program,” Lauren joined Glenn to discuss this query.

“The entire internet, regardless of political affiliation, they all have the exact same response, which is that cheating is bad and marriage should be protected. It’s wrong that these people were here and betraying their spouses,” Lauren says.

“I thought this was interesting that everybody had this reaction, despite the fact that the left for years has pushed ideologies that try to diminish the sanctity of marriage. Yet whenever rubber hits the road, we see everybody in agreement that marriage is sacred and should be protected,” she explains.

Glenn agrees, “You’re right, everybody universally was horrified by it ... which led me to ask after reading your article: Is that maybe why they have to silence people on their side? Even when they come out and say, ‘Hey, there’s 95 genders, and you must agree or we’ll put you out of business.’ Is that why they do that, because they know the average person does not agree with them?”

“I think so. I think for a long time, they have tried to diminish the facts that are just very true” — facts that “we have an innate response [to],” Lauren says, noting that the “big shift” toward the left’s dismantling of traditional family began with the “legalization of same-sex marriage.”

Now that marriage is “no longer a covenant between one man and one woman” but rather “a contractual gender-neutral agreement,” the left can push any irreverent idea it wants, she explains. “We see story after story after story that the left tells of marriages where one person will decide that they want to pursue a gay or a lesbian lifestyle, and they will leave their spouse; they'll leave their children ... all in the name of self-expression, following your heart, living your truth.”

If they applaud these stories, why then was Byron and Cabot’s secret relationship problematic?

A man leaving his wife to pursue a gay lifestyle and Byron and Cabot’s infidelity are “no different,” Lauren says. “They’re both rooted in selfish desires ... yet the left can make excuses and make exceptions for one because it fits their agenda.”

To hear more of the conversation, watch the clip above.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.