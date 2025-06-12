DHS posts 'foreign invaders' deportation meme — and liberals can't cope

The Trump administration has made memes an effective part of its messaging strategy on social media.

The White House and various executive agencies have taken to humorously making points on their official pages with the aid of images pregnant with online or broader cultural significance. Humorless liberals invariably wig out, thereby drawing greater attention to the administration's message.

For instance, the White House posted a Studio Ghibli-style AI cartoon of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer arresting a caricature of a real illegal alien who had been convicted of drug trafficking. The March 27 post ruffled feathers at the Daily Beast and elsewhere on the left, and has since drawn over 75 million views on X.

White House deputy communications director Kaelan Dorr told the Hill last month that digital outreach is "a very critical component of how much we keep the foot on the gas and how much we stay on offense."

The Department of Homeland Security under Secretary Kristi Noem has recently put the pedal to the metal where its meme offensive is concerned, similarly prompting liberal meltdowns. One meme in particular caused vexation over at MSNBC.

On Wednesday, the DHS posted a picture of Uncle Sam hanging a bulletin that says, "Help Your Country ... and Yourself." There is a message written below the bulletin in bold letters that states, "REPORT ALL FOREIGN INVADERS. ICE: 866-DHS-2-ICE."

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin noted earlier this month that Secretary Noem "is revamping ICE's illegal alien tip line to devote more resources and personnel to help remove these criminal illegal aliens from our country."

RELATED: It's not a riot, it's an invasion

Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The DHS posted the meme on X and on its other official social media channels with the caption, "Help your country locate and arrest illegal aliens."

Following a prompt from C. Jay Engel of the Contra Mordor Substack, the meme was designed by X user @mrrobertwp, who tweeted after its reuse by the DHS, "It's far reaching fellas. We really hit it out of the park with this one."



Tony Moon, a self-professed "rooftop Korean" who helped defend businesses during the 1992 Los Angeles riots, was among those who apparently appreciated the post, writing, "This was way overdue."

'Diversity has been our strength.'

Others weren't so keen, accusing the DHS of fascism and invoking Nazi Germany.

MSNBC talking head Nicolle Wallace, fresh off reaffirming her belief that the Jan. 6, 2021, riot was an insurrection, expressed shock and disgust on Wednesday after seeing the image.

Wallace said that she had "very mixed feelings" and told viewers that "your taxes are paying for this ad being disseminated on Elon Musk's platform, X."

RELATED: Los Angeles is what 'America Last' looks like

Photo by BENJAMIN HANSON/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

After reading the message in the meme, Wallace asked her guest, former Republican and retired Brigadier General Steve Anderson, "Did Vladimir Putin write that?"

"He might very well have. I'll tell you one foreign invader we can deal with is Elon Musk," said Anderson, referring to the American citizen who runs SpaceX and Tesla.

Anderson went on to say, "Diversity has been our strength, and when you look at that [meme], it taps into the isolationist impulses of a lot of people — the inner racism and hatreds that a lot of people have, unfortunately."

DHS also posted a meme Wednesday featuring the following remarks: "Liberals don't know things. They don't read history, they don't obsess over stats, the few data points they do see they forget. Their entire world is driven by the consumption of fiction."

Blaze News has reached out to the DHS for comment.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!