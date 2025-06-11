Los Angeles is what ‘America Last’ looks like

Burnt-out vehicles. Smoldering fires. Mobs hurling debris at police. This isn’t Caracas or Kabul. This is downtown Los Angeles — again — paralyzed by riots that shut down streets and unleashed chaos. These weren’t “mostly peaceful” protests. They were deliberate assaults on order, not demands for justice.

Americans have seen enough.

Every sovereign nation has the right — and the duty — to protect its borders. Failure invites disaster. Look at Los Angeles.

After dithering for days, L.A. Mayor Karen Bass (D) on Tuesday ordered a curfew on a small section of downtown, all while continuing to denounce President Trump and federal immigration authorities for inciting the violence.

Meantime, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) continued his war of words with the president as a federal judge denied his request to block Trump’s deployment of the National Guard. Trump, Newsom said, “chose more force. He chose theatrics over public safety. ... Democracy is under assault.”

But behind the slogans and smoke, the truth stands naked: These riots, driven by Marxist agitators, aim to shield illegal immigration at all costs. The left casts illegal immigrants as victims. Most Americans see lawbreakers who disregard our borders, our laws, and our nation. That isn’t democracy. That’s mob rule.

The rioters view law itself as oppression. Violence, disorder, and collapse are the predictable results. Strip away order, and law cannot survive.

Unchecked immigration brings consequences — real ones. Flood the nation with millions who have no loyalty to its people, no respect for its laws, and no desire to assimilate, and you get chaos. Housing prices spike. Schools overflow. Wages stagnate. American taxpayers foot the bill.

Emergency rooms delay care for citizens while illegal immigrants receive treatment — then leave without paying. That’s not compassion. That’s betrayal.

Blame doesn’t belong solely to the left. Establishment Republicans want cheap labor. Democrats want easy votes. Neither pays the price. Working Americans do. Their neighborhoods change overnight. Their jobs vanish. If they speak up, they’re called racists.

That slur doesn’t work anymore. The collapse of DEI programs proves Americans are done being shamed into silence.

Now comes Donald Trump, doing what no other president would dare: mass deportation — not just of violent criminals but all illegal immigrants. Because none have a right to remain. The policy is straightforward: Break the law, go home. No drawn-out court battles. No excuses.

Every sovereign nation has the right — and the duty — to protect its borders. Failure invites disaster. Look at Los Angeles.

Sending the National Guard and a few companies of Marines to restore order was a start. But this calls for more than a show of force. It demands divisions of tough men ready to defend sovereignty and say, “I wouldn’t miss it for the world.”

Pat Buchanan once put it plainly: “The mob threatened and cursed, but the mob retreated because it had met the one thing that could stop it: force, rooted in justice, and backed by moral courage.”

That’s what this moment demands — force, courage, and zero tolerance for criminal mobs.

Trump’s immigration crackdown may be messy. But America tried being nice. Reagan’s 1986 amnesty didn’t solve the problem. It only resulted in more border crossings, more crime, and more betrayal. Our cities suffer. Our laws decay. And leaders pretend everything’s fine.

Voters know it isn’t fine.

Naturally, the elites panic. But they don’t live with the consequences. Their kids don’t attend terrible public schools. Their streets aren’t patrolled by cartel foot soldiers. Their jobs aren’t lost to under-the-table labor. From gated communities, they preach tolerance while the country unravels.

RELATED: Order mostly restored in Los Angeles after days of riots, but the damage is done

Photo by Katie McTiernan/Anadolu via Getty Images

Trump acts instead of preaching. Fixing this mess will be harder than ignoring it — but ignoring it means surrender. Europe made that mistake. We must not. We either fight or lose everything without firing a shot.

So what comes next?

After deportations, we slam the door shut. No more catch-and-release. No more loopholes. No more anchor policies. A full immigration moratorium gives America time to assimilate legal immigrants already here. This nation isn’t a charity. It’s a country with borders. Without borders, it’s nothing.

Leftists will rage. Let them. Their “compassion” skips over Americans who can’t afford homes, who’ve lost jobs, whose communities have been upended. Trump doesn’t flinch. He knows what it takes. He’s willing to be hated to do what’s right.

The riots are only a symptom. The real sickness is the erosion of national sovereignty.

We can’t negotiate with mobs. We meet them with strength. We back it with moral clarity. As Trump says: “Fight, fight, fight!”

Clear them out — by the hundreds of thousands, by the millions. Because the alternative isn’t peace. It’s ruin.