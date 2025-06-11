'They're not organic. They're funded by NGOs.' Rooftop Korean Tony Moon reveals truth about ICE riots to Glenn Beck

Tony Moon, a self-professed "rooftop Korean" who helped defend Los Angeles businesses during the Rodney King riots of 1992, says incompetent leadership is the cause of the current destruction in the city.

Moon joined BlazeTV's Glenn Beck and spoke about "centralized" riots in California that have been a response to Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents apprehending illegal aliens.

Moon explained on "The Glenn Beck Program" that there have been distinct and obvious differences between the riots in 2025 and those he experienced in the early 1990s.

'They're letting these protesters get out of control.'

"The 1992 riots were organic," Moon claimed, saying that violence and looting came as a result of built-up tensions between Koreans and black Californians. But whereas black people were upset about Koreans opening businesses in their community, Moon explained, the 2025 violence seemingly does not have a legitimate starting point.

"These riots that are occurring right now ... they're very centralized. They're not organic. They're funded by NGOs," Moon said.

"[The rioting] shows incompetence of the current leadership ... a lack of leadership and common sense. They're letting these protesters get out of control," Moon continued.

Gross incompetence from California Governor Gavin Newsom and L.A. Mayor Karen Bass has not helped the situation, Moon explained, stating that wrongdoing from the city and state leadership is often ignored by local media.

"Local news covers for the current leadership in California. ... I would trust a meteorologist more than I trust Newsom or Bass," Moon laughed.

Korean store owners defend their property as gunfire breaks out in Koreatown at Western Avenue and 5th Street in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Hyungwon Kang/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Beck then asked Moon about his thoughts on U.S. Marines and the National Guard being mobilized to quell violence in Los Angeles, to which Moon replied, "I think it's awesome."

"I think this should have been done [by Trump] back in 2020," Moon told Beck. "But when you take a shot at a man and try to assassinate him, he comes back different."

Pulling from his experience, Moon had advice for local business owners after looting took place during the recent riots.

"Steel roll-up doors do well," the rooftop Korean explained. He added, "Deterrence is a great way to keep looters out."

Moon supported the right for business owners to defend their property, given that the streets of L.A. can sometimes become the "Wild West" when police are not present.

He emphasized, however, that "some semblance of peace" can be achieved "through the barrel of a firearm."

