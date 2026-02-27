Rep. Chip Roy's WARNING about the Islamification of America

BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales and Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) are among those leading the charge against not just a radical Islamic takeover in Texas — but the rest of the nation.

And it’s never been more important that they succeed.

“It is a really big problem, not just in this state or your home state of Texas and my home state of Texas, but in this entire country. And I’m very, very concerned that there are a lot of sleeper cells that are here because of the Biden administration being asleep at the wheel for four years,” Gonzales tells Roy.

And Roy couldn’t agree more.

“Under the First Amendment, you can believe what you want you to believe. But this is a political movement. It’s an ideological movement. The Muslim Brotherhood has a plan," Roy tells Gonzales.

"That plan is on full display in Dallas-Fort Worth as ground zero."

“We have no-go zones where women don’t want to go, in Arlington, in Richardson, in suburbs of Dallas-Fort Worth. That is part of their plan to Islamify Texas in our country. That is a political and ideological movement that is not square with the First Amendment. And we should treat it as such,” he continues.

“We should resist it. We should fight it. We should stand up on our Judeo-Christian values,” he adds.

And while standing up for our values against insidious ideologies like Islam is clearly important, the alternative is devastating.

“If we stand together for revival, a revival of faith and a revival of freedom, that faith is our Judeo-Christian principles, our Christian beliefs, and our dedication to freedom. Then we will win, and we’ll have the greatest century in our history,” he explains.

“If we recoil and let people hide behind the First Amendment to radically Islamify our country, if we back away from freedom and the ability of Americans to live without being under the thumb of government, then we will lose,” he continues.

“Those are the issues,” he adds.

