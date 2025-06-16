Trump’s immigration crackdown works: 1 million illegal aliens reportedly self-deport

President Donald Trump has led a multifaceted plan to address the former Biden administration's immigration crisis. In addition to increasing Immigration and Customs Enforcement's detainment efforts, Trump's Department of Homeland Security implemented a self-deportation program that has reportedly already experienced considerable success.

The Center for Immigration Studies has conservatively approximated that there are roughly 15.4 million illegal aliens in the country. Andrew Arthur, a resident fellow in law and policy with the CIS, claimed that nearly 1 million of those illegal aliens have opted to self-deport due to the Trump administration's strict immigration enforcement measures.

'Even with the cost of the stipend, it is projected that the use of CBP Home will decrease the costs of a deportation by around 70 percent.'

Arthur reached the 1 million figure based partly on employment numbers.

He cited a June op-ed from the Wall Street Journal, which assessed that the immigrant population had decreased by 773,000 over the first four months of Trump's presidency.

RELATED: 'Self-deport' flights begin as some illegal migrants take advantage of Trump's tempting offer: Report

Photo by Carlos Moreno/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Further supporting Arthur's estimate, a Washington Post report read, "More than a million foreign-born workers have exited the workforce since March." While the Post framed the findings as "a sign of the weakening labor supply," it also claimed that average wages had increased.

"Average hourly wages accelerated, rising by 0.4 percent over the month, to $36.24 in May, as earnings continue to beat inflation in a boost to workers' spending power," the Post stated.

Arthur concluded, "In other words, with fewer illegal immigrants, businesses have had to raise wages to attract workers."

He noted that the administration's self-deportation program is a significantly cheaper route for taxpayers compared to ICE raids.

The DHS launched "a nationwide and international multimillion-dollar ad campaign" to promote the self-deportation program, warning illegal aliens that if they refuse to leave on their own, they may become ineligible to return to the United States.

RELATED: Trump’s self-deportation plan: Genius or waste of money? Mark Levin weighs in

Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

The DHS repurposed the former CBP One application, now CBP Home, to facilitate and track the self-deportations.

The department has also offered financial and travel assistance to illegal aliens to incentivize them to leave the country voluntarily.

"Any illegal alien who uses the CBP Home App to self-deport will also receive a stipend of $1,000 dollars, paid after their return to their home country has been confirmed through the app," stated a DHS press release. "Even with the cost of the stipend, it is projected that the use of CBP Home will decrease the costs of a deportation by around 70 percent. Currently the average cost to arrest, detain, and remove an illegal alien is $17,121."

ICE did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Blaze News.