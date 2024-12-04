Whistleblower: FEMA discriminated against Trump supporters

In an absolutely insane reveal, a whistleblower has revealed that FEMA discriminated against Americans based on their political support under the Biden administration.

Former hurricane relief supervisor Marn’i Washington admitted to ordering workers to skip homes displaying Trump signs after Hurricanes Helene and Milton, claiming it was part of FEMA’s “avoidance” policy.

Government employees reported that at least 20 homes featuring Trump signs or flags were bypassed from the end of October into November as the temperatures dropped, due to “best practices” guidance.

Now, other FEMA employees claim her admission was an “isolated incident.”

However, the former FEMA employee alleged that the orders came from her superiors and this was not an isolated incident at all. Rather, Washington explained that “this was the culture.”

“They were already avoiding these homes based on community trends from hostile political encounters. It has nothing to do with the campaign sign. It just so happened to be part of the community trend," Washington said.

But it gets worse.

Keith Malinak of “Pat Gray Unleashed” spoke with X account user @EmergencyRV, who posted video footage of hundreds of trailers owned by FEMA that could be housing those displaced by the hurricane — and are instead sitting in a large lot, unused.

“They’re just sitting there, rotting. And people chimed in on the comments and said, ‘Yup, I’ve seen trailers like this, and such and such, where grass is growing all over them.’ It’s insane,” Malinak tells Pat Gray and Jeffy.

“You could house every out-of-their-home, every homeless person who got wiped out in these catastrophes, right now,” Gray says, disturbed.

“That’s your tax dollars at work, right there,” Malinak adds.

Want more from Pat Gray?

To enjoy more of Pat's biting analysis and signature wit as he restores common sense to a senseless world, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.