Jaguar releases insufferably woke ad while Volvo promotes LIFE in new EX90 commercial

Certain car brands are making their political leanings known. Jaguar, for example, recently released an ad in which the brand proved that it’s more committed to DEI and LGBTQ+ causes than it is to selling its own products.

Pat Gray plays the commercial, which features a group of diverse individuals clad in neon, avant-guard clothing doing ... well, nothing — at least nothing related to automobiles.

The phrases “create exuberant,” “live vivid,” “delete ordinary,” “break moulds,” and “copy nothing” are overlaid footage of the strange, almost alien-like actors doing non-car-related activities, such as spinning in a circle while holding a paintbrush, or wielding a sledgehammer.

Perhaps strangest of all is the fact that not a single car or automobile-related item is present in the commercial, making it clear what the company is selling: woke ideology, not cars.

Not only is the company’s advertising insufferably woke, it’s also insufferably stupid, as “U.S. sales are down 80% since 2017.” Given the trajectory of companies that have gone the woke route, it’s likely these sales will plummet even more.

“They only moved 8,000 vehicles last year compared to 350,000 by BMW and Mercedes. And instead of continuing to compete, they're trying to relaunch themselves,” says Jeffy.

“Well, this is a bad relaunch,” says Pat, stating the obvious.

Thankfully, however, Volvo has also released a new commercial, and it is “the exact opposite of the Jaguar ad.”

In this commercial, a couple finds out they’re going to have a baby. The father narrates the story, imagining what it’s going to be like having a daughter. He foresees the challenges, joys, and the fears that come with being a parent. He anticipates who his daughter will be — stubborn like her mom, a rule-bender like her dad.

In the final scene, his pregnant wife walks across the street as another car comes barreling down the road toward her, but because the car is a Volvo and has built-in safety features, an accident is avoided, and both the mother and her baby live. The final scene features the whole family gathered together in the hospital following the baby’s birth.

It’s a tear-jerker of a commercial because it captures the beauty of life and family. It’s also an effective commercial because it’s able to connect these ideas with buying a Volvo EX90.

To see the commercials and hear Pat and the “Unleashed” team’s commentary, watch the clip above.

