Slavery, the Holocaust — and January 6? Sunny Hostin's jaw-dropping Capitol protest comparison

On the anniversary of the “day Democracy almost died,” liberals across the country showed they’re still suffering from severe delusions regarding the January 6 protestors and what really happened that day.

One of those liberals, House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries, compared the day to Pearl Harbor. “January 6, 2021, is a day that will forever live in infamy,” Jeffries said, somehow with a straight face — but he is not alone in his delusions.

Unsurprisingly, Sunny Hostin of "The View" also took the time to rant about the infamous day.

“I think we need to find moral clarity, you know, in this country. And I just remember after January 6, you had someone like Mitch McConnell placing the blame on January 6 where it belonged: squarely on Donald Trump’s shoulders,” Hostin told the rest of "The View" panel.

“And then you started seeing people backtrack and losing their moral center. You had Lisa Rice, I believe on this very show, saying, ‘We need to move on from January 6.’ I say, no. You don’t move on. January 6 was an atrocity,” Hostin continued.

“One of the worst moments in American history. And when you think about the worst moments in American history, you know like World War II, things that happened, like the Holocaust, slavery, we need to never forget,” Hostin added.

Pat Gray of “Pat Gray Unleashed” is horrified.

“American history doesn’t include the Holocaust. Now, the Holocaust is horrific, one of the worst events in world history — didn’t happen in America,” he explains. “And she’s talking about American history. I mean, what a moron.”

Not only is Hostin’s inability to understand the difference between American events and global events unfortunate, but her comparison is absurd, to say the least.

“You’re comparing the Holocaust and slavery to January 6,” Gray says, astonished. “Where no one died except for Ashli Babbitt and one other protester who was trampled and beaten to death.”

“There are no words to express the outrage I feel from these people,” he adds.

Want more from Pat Gray?

