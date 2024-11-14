Top secret feud REVEALED: Jill Biden ‘never got over’ what Kamala Harris did to Joe

Americans were never really convinced that Jill Biden and Kamala Harris had a loving friendship, but now there may be proof.

When Kamala Harris called Joe Biden a “racist” in past debates, Jill reportedly took it to heart.

“According to reports, that’s a fact. She never got over that,” Pat Gray of “Pat Gray Unleashed” explains, and Keith Malinak believes recent video footage of Jill and Kamala cements the claim.

The video takes place as Kamala and Douglas Emhoff approached their seats reserved at the Arlington Cemetery for a prestigious Veterans Day event. Jill is sitting down while Kamala shakes hands with everyone around her.

“Jill doesn’t even turn toward her,” Malinak says. “I think this is important. Jill is making it clear to Kamala that ‘I see that you’re there.’ In other words, Jill’s not acting like she’s distracted by something off to her left, she’s making sure that ‘you see that I see that you’re there.’”

“And the look on Kamala’s face is just like, ‘Yep,’” he continues, noting that Kamala then sits down next to Jill with a pained expression, and still, neither of them turn to say hello or acknowledge each other.

“How much are you looking forward to them being out of our lives?” Pat asks.

Want more from Pat Gray?

To enjoy more of Pat's biting analysis and signature wit as he restores common sense to a senseless world, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.