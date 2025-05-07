Watch: John Fetterman’s heated airplane spat caught on camera

A resurfaced video from February has people looking at Democrat Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman.

Video footage captures him arguing with the pilot on an American Airlines flight from Washington, D.C., to Pittsburgh over a seatbelt issue.

Pat Gray plays the clip.

In the video, the pilot asks if Fetterman has his seatbelt on, to which he responds, “Yes, it is.”

“Okay, it needs to be visible for the crew at all times. That’s not an us thing; it’s a federal regulation,” the pilot added, offering a seatbelt extender for comfort.

Fetterman, however, refused to comply, culminating in a tense exchange.

“If you want to go to Pittsburgh, it’s simple, you’re going to have to follow our instructions or be asked to get off the airplane,” the exasperated pilot says.

It’s unclear whether or not Fetterman eventually complied, as the video ends abruptly.

Although the spat happened in February, it gained attention after New York magazine published an article on May 2 about concerns regarding Fetterman’s mental health. The piece referred to the airplane incident as an example of his alleged erratic behavior, prompting the video to go viral.

“I mean, nobody got out of control, which is good,” says Pat, calling the regulation “obnoxious.”

“Kudos to John Fetterman. He didn't drop the ‘do you know who I am’ card,” says Keith Malinak.

The panel is mostly just celebrating that the incident happened on an American Airlines flight — which they prefer to call “unAmerican Airlines.”

“Put that in your pipe and smoke it,” laughs Pat.

To see the video footage of Fetterman’s airplane tiff, watch the episode above.

