Top Kamala campaign staffer accidentally admits TRUTH about the Democratic Party
December 17, 2024
Not only was Donald Trump elected because Americans couldn’t take another four years of Biden-era policies but because Kamala Harris’ campaign had no idea how to reach voters across the aisle.
And in a recent interview, Rob Flaherty, deputy campaign manager for Biden’s re-election campaign, actually told the truth about why that was — and it was illuminating, to say the least.
“For the left, our amplification ecosystem is the mainstream media and Hollywood,” Flaherty casually admitted. “The mainstream media and Hollywood don’t really mess with us. They’re not like actually allies, and they’re not where these voters who don’t want to pay attention to politics are.”
“Like, we’re sitting here at Harvard, at a big event with the mainstream media, and voters out there that we actually needed to reach are not seeing this at all, and they’re not seeing mainstream media at all,” he continued.
“And I think, fundamentally, we have a mismatch between the amplification engine of the left and the media of this moment, which is increasingly alternative, anti-establishment, all that stuff. And so that presents a real issue for us as the party of institutions at a time when people really hate institutions,” he concluded.
“That’s amazing,” Pat Gray of “Pat Gray Unleashed” comments, shocked. “All of Hollywood and all of mainstream media is not enough. What else do you need?”
“This just goes to my point that they can’t win based on any debate, on any factual argument. They just can’t win. That’s why they resent so much that there are conservative podcasts, and there’s Fox News, and that’s about all we have,” he says.
“Well, the truth is the enemy of the left,” Keith Malinak adds. “And as long as they can hide their true intentions, they think they can pull one over on you. But man, he came right out and said that they’re not going to mess with us, Hollywood, and the mainstream media.”
