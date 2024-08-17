Triple threat: Italian man’s BIZARRE diagnosis after trip to Spain

As the WHO declares monkeypox a global threat in 2024, one story from 2022 is making headlines again.

Two years ago, an Italian man was believed to be the first patient ever diagnosed with monkeypox, COVID-19, and HIV — all at the same time.

While before 2022, it was not believed that COVID-19 and monkeypox infections could occur simultaneously, the man has apparently proven the scientists wrong.

The man reportedly first developed a fever, sore throat, and headaches nine days after returning from a trip to Spain, where he had unprotected sex with other men, and first tested positive for COVID-19 on July 2, 2022.

Within just hours of the positive test, he began developing a rash and painful blisters all over his body before heading to the ER. It was there that he tested positive for monkeypox and learned that he also had HIV.

The 36-year-old’s case is as rare as it is alarming — but Pat Gray of “Pat Gray Unleashed” is far from concerned, at least for himself.

“You might want to, I don’t know, pay attention to your lifestyle a little bit,” Gray says, adding, “HIV and monkeypox are apparently spread in very similar ways.”

