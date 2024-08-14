Pelosi's power over Biden: A THREAT to America's future

Nancy Pelosi has once again demonstrated her influence over 81-year-old President Joe Biden, pressuring him to reconsider his re-election bid despite his initial insistence on staying in the race.

When Biden stepped aside and let Kamala Harris take over as the Democratic presidential nominee, Pelosi was given her wish — and Biden made that clear in a recent interview with CBS.

“What happened was a number of my Democratic colleagues in the House and Senate thought that I was going to hurt them in the races. And I was concerned that if I stayed in the race, that would be the topic you’d be interviewing me about,” Biden said.

“‘Why did Nancy Pelosi say, why did so and so,’” Biden said, playing the interviewer. “I thought it’d be a real distraction.”

“He’s clearly upset with her and with everybody who pushed him out,” Pat Gray of “Pat Gray Unleashed” says. “He basically admitted he was pushed out of office or out of the campaign.”

Now, as the Minnesota governor joins Kamala Harris’ campaign — an old clip from 2007 reveals Pelosi’s appreciation for good old “Tampon Tim” — and might signal that she had something to do with Harris’ choice.

“He taught these people in high school, and then he had to lead them in the armed services,” Pelosi said of Walz. “So, he knows the potential of our young people and what we put at risk when we send them into harm's way without the equipment they need.”

“I want him to know how much we all appreciate his service to our country, whether it’s in the classroom, or on the battlefield,” she added.

