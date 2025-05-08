30-year-old thug accused of shooting Philly cop amid brawls near HS: 'You're a damn adult. You're supposed to know better.'

A 30-year-old male is accused of shooting a 26-year-old Philadelphia police officer amid brawls near a city high school Wednesday — and the police commissioner had harsh words for the suspect.

Dachan Seay is facing multiple counts of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, reckless endangerment, and other related offenses, Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said the following day, WPVI-TV reported.

Bethel said several fights were underway outside Overbrook High School in the area of North 59th Street and Columbia Avenue when additional officers were called in, the station said.

Shots rang out around 2:40 p.m., WPVI said. Gunfire is audible on a cellphone video the station added to its report.

The commissioner said an adult armed with a weapon got involved, after which a shot was fired into the ground, and the officer was wounded "under his vest" by the the ricochet, the station said.

The officer — hit by one shot in his stomach — was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he underwent surgery, officials told WPVI. The officer — who is new to the force, having graduating from the academy in 2024 — was recovering as of Thursday morning, officials told the station.

"I'm asking you to say a prayer for this officer and his family, as well as everyone who puts on that uniform to protect and serve Philadelphia," Mayor Cherelle Parker told listeners during a Wednesday news conference, WPVI said.

Bethel added that the officer didn't immediately realize he had been shot, the station said.

WPVI said the commissioner also had pointed words for the suspect: "You're a damn adult. You're supposed to know better. You're supposed to be the one who has to come in here to de-escalate, not escalate."

Sources added to the station that a teenager also was apprehended in connection with the incident.

Far-left Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner told WPVI in a statement that "while this investigation remains open, I want to stress that my office will hold this suspect justly and appropriately accountable for his outrageous actions."

No officers fired their weapons during the incident, the station said, adding that no other injuries were reported.

Philadelphia police data indicates Wednesday's shooting was the sixth police-involved shooting in 2025 and the second time an officer was injured in the line of duty, WPVI noted.

You can view a video report here about the shooting and its aftermath.

This story has been updated.

