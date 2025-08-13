Trump’s DC crime crackdown sparks Democrats’ denial

The crime crisis in Washington, D.C., has sparked a historic federal takeover of the police by President Donald Trump — which has been answered with misinformation by frantic Democrats.

Democrats deny there’s a problem with crime in our nation’s capital, claiming that crime is down from its 2023 highs.

“Wow, what an accomplishment,” BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere mocks. “You took the worst year on record, and you are slightly down from that. Isn’t that wonderful?”

Democrat lawmakers and legacy media outlets responded to Trump’s complaint about violent crime by reporting that it decreased by 35% in 2024, citing local police data. However, the D.C. police only includes homicide, sex abuse crimes, assault with a dangerous weapon, and robbery in its overall violent crime statistics.

Aggravated assault and felony assault without the use of weapons are left out, despite the fact that according to D.C. law, they are “violent offenses causing bodily injury," and according to the FBI, aggravated assaults are increasing.

And FBI data does not show violent offenses decreasing by 35% in 2024, but only by 10%.

FBI data also shows that homicides remain higher than pre-pandemic levels in the years since 2020, with the exception of 2021 — a year where apparently D.C. submitted incomplete data.

“So, basically these numbers mean nothing,” Stu says.

Not only are the stats telling a different story than the Democrat’s headlines, but a D.C. police commander is also on leave for allegedly falsifying that specific data. The Metropolitan Police Department suspended Michael Pulliam for allegedly manipulating crime numbers in his report.

“That’s not great,” Stu says. “I doubt he was trying to make them higher.”

