Melania Trump nails Hunter Biden with billion-dollar legal threat

First lady Melania Trump has threatened legal action against Hunter Biden, the son of the former president, over comments he made about her and pedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

The first lady's attorney fired off the threat against Biden in a letter accusing him of making "false, defamatory, disparaging, and inflammatory statements" about her, according to Fox News Digital.

'These false, disparaging, defamatory, and inflammatory statements are extremely salacious and have been widely disseminated throughout various digital mediums.'

The letter demanded Biden retract the claims from a YouTube video titled "Hunter Biden Returns," as well as release an apology.

Biden is quoted as making the claim that Epstein first introduced Donald Trump to Melania, which the letter says is a false claim and defamatory per se.

"These false, disparaging, defamatory, and inflammatory statements are extremely salacious and have been widely disseminated throughout various digital mediums," the letter reads. "Indeed, the video has since been re-published by various media outlets, journalists, and political commentators with millions of social media followers that have disseminated the false and defamatory statements therein to tens of millions of people worldwide."

The letter offered a deadline of Aug. 7 for Biden to comply with the request, or they would file a lawsuit asking for more than $1 billion in damages.

Fox News Digital reported that a source close to the matter said Biden did not comply with the request by the deadline.

Neither Biden nor his attorney responded to a request for comment from FND.

