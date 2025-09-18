Office Depot fires employees for refusal to print Charlie Kirk memorial posters

A customer planned to use an Office Depot in Michigan to print a poster of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk for a prayer vigil — but one employee refused to fulfill the customer's order, dismissing it as “political propaganda.”

In a video of the altercation, the customer can be heard asking store employees about the order. “Yeah, so we don’t print propaganda,” the woman who identified herself as the store manager explains.

“It’s propaganda. I’m sorry. We don’t print that here,” she continued.

Confused, the customer asked what makes the posters propaganda, to which the employee replied, “Because he’s a political figure.”

The posters boasted a black-and-white image of Kirk and featured the phrase, “The Legendary Charlie Kirk 1993–2025.”

Office Depot responded to the incident by firing the employee and releasing a statement explaining that it was “deeply concerned by the incident that occurred at Store 3382 in Portage, Michigan.”

“The behavior displayed by our associate is completely unacceptable and insensitive, violates our company policies, and does not reflect the values we uphold at Office Depot.”

“On behalf of the company, we sincerely apologize for this regrettable situation,” it added.

“A little smarty pants there got fired,” BlazeTV host Pat Gray comments on “Pat Gray Unleashed.”

Gray calls the Office Depot response, which was amended to explain that multiple employees were terminated, “swift” and “satisfying.”

“If you believe people deserve to be shot for their opinions,” executive producer Keith Malinak says, “Don’t cry when you get fired for yours.”

