Singer Avery opens up: The dark side of weight-loss drugs

The diabetes drug Ozempic seemed like a promising and easy way to solve America’s obesity crisis — but it unfortunately comes at a high cost.

That is, it may cost users their health.

Singer Avery has just revealed that after using Ozempic for weight loss, she’s been diagnosed with osteoporosis, a condition affecting over 10 million other Americans who turned to the pharmaceutical for the same reason.

Avery took the drug for 12 months without a doctor’s prescription even though it was not FDA-approved for that purpose, and once realizing what she’d done to her health, she took to social media to warn others about the dangers of the drug.

“I just left the doctor’s office. I went to get a checkup because I’ve been off Ozempic for two months now, and I just wanted to see if my body was in better condition, if there were any permanent damages. I’m kind of in shock right now because I wasn’t expecting this,” Avery said in a video posted online.

“I guess Ozempic can cause bone density loss, and I didn’t think that would happen to me, because I was only on it for a year. But I have significant bone loss. I have osteoporosis and osteopenia something, I don’t know, there’s like several of them that I have. I wasn’t expecting that, but that’s what happens if you use Ozempic for weight loss and you lose too much weight,” she added through tears.

Keith Malinak of “Pat Gray Unleashed” believes what’s happened to her is “actually tragic.”

“That’s sad she even thought she needed that,” he says, noting that she was never actually overweight in the first place. “I don’t know how Ozempic works, but it feels like it said, ‘Hey, there’s nothing here for me to shrink, I guess I’ll start attacking your bones,” he adds.

Want more from Pat Gray?

To enjoy more of Pat's biting analysis and signature wit as he restores common sense to a senseless world, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.