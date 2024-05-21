Pope Francis: US conservatives have a ‘suicidal attitude’

On a recent segment of "60 Minutes," Pope Francis gave a serious critique when asked about the conservative bishops in the United States who oppose his new efforts to revisit teachings and traditions.

“Conservative is one who clings to something and does not want to see beyond that. It is a suicidal attitude, because one thing is to take tradition into account, to consider situations from the past, but quite another is to be closed up inside a dogmatic box,” the pope said.

Pat Gray and Keith Malinak of "Pat Gray Unleashed" are shocked to say the least.

“If you can’t depend on the pope to cling to the past, what’s the point of the Catholic Church?” Malinak asks. Gray believes that the answer to whether or not the pope is actually Catholic is now “definitively no.”

“That’s a Marxist trick right there. Don’t answer the criticism, flip it back and go after the people who are criticizing you,” Malinak adds.

After being asked what gives the pope hope, he gave another answer that draws his allegiance to God into question.

“People are fundamentally good. We are all fundamentally good. Yes, there are some rogues and sinners, but the heart itself is good,” the pope said.

“I thought we were all sinners,” Malinak says, confused. “There’s some rogues?”

“There’s some rogue people that sin,” Gray adds.

Want more from Pat Gray?

To enjoy more of Pat's biting analysis and signature wit as he restores common sense to a senseless world, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.