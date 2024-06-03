Walmart drops ‘Pride Month’ collection to celebrate ‘gender confusion’

While some large companies have surprisingly opted out of decking themselves in rainbows and “pride” slogans this month — Walmart has not.

The retail giant has announced its new line of LGBTQ-themed apparel just in time for Pride Month, revealing its slogan to be “#PrideAlways.”

“Walmart has gone woke now too,” Pat Gray says, disappointed. “Along with everybody else.”

In its #PrideAlways promotional commercial, a series of LGBTQ individuals hold up their favorite pieces of the collection — or pieces they created themselves — which are decked out in slogans like “I heart gay people” and “totes gay.”

“‘Pride Always’ I feel like is not just a slogan, it’s that sense of community at the end of the day,” one gay man said in the video. “I’m really grateful to Walmart for giving me this opportunity to spread a little bit of happiness,” another man said.

“I’m amazed at the artistic talent that I’m surrounded by. I think it’s all really exciting to be a part of,” he added.

“They’re hawking products for Pride Month,” Jeffy tells Gray. “That’s all they’re doing,” Gray agrees.

The company’s announcement followed just weeks after competitor Target said its Pride collection would only be available in select stores. The decision, of course, was revealed after the company faced conservative backlash for promoting transgender and gay clothing styles to children.

Gray, like many other Americans, is fed up with the month of June being dedicated to the sexual preferences of strangers.

“Why do I have to celebrate their gender confusion?” Gray asks, adding, “If you want to celebrate those characteristics, go ahead, but stop slamming it in my face.”

Want more from Pat Gray?

To enjoy more of Pat's biting analysis and signature wit as he restores common sense to a senseless world, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.