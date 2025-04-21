Separate laws, same state: Are Sharia communities growing in Texas?

New Islamic developments in cities like Plano, Texas, have residents concerned about a rising spread of Sharia-based teachings and community structures. And their concern isn’t misplaced, as videos from inside the movement reveal candid admissions about enforcing religious law, including punishments for theft and adultery.

“Those shopkeepers who sell the rings and stuff on the kiosks, when it’s time for Salah, what do they do? Even to this day, they put a cloth over it and they go pray. Nobody’s going to steal anything. Why? Because you will lose your hand over it,” Yusha Evans of Plano, Texas, said on video.

“And if you’re in Medina, they don’t have to take you very far, because the Sharia court is right next to Masi. They don’t have to take you very far; you will lose your hand. So the deterrent is there,” he continued, noting that those who have been caught and given this punishment statistically do not repeat-offend.

“It’s almost nonexistent,” he added. “They’re sending out polls about whether you would like to live under Sharia for a reason. I would rather you keep your mouth shut than say some of things that I’ve heard been said. Because any Muslim who says they would not like to live under Sharia, they have just made a statement that exited them out of their entire religion.”

“That’s a pretty hardcore stance,” Pat Gray of “Pat Gray Unleashed” comments. “That if you don’t agree with Sharia law, you don’t want to live under Sharia law, but you do want to practice Islam, sorry, you’ve left the religion.”

Gray, like many others, is concerned about the budding Muslim communities in places like Plano, where Evans lives.

“The only reason it’s a problem is because they’re trying to institute Sharia law, and they’re discriminating against Christians and Jews and anybody else who wants to move into that area by telling them that 75% of your money is going to go to the mosque we’re building,” Gray explains.

“There’s a misunderstanding that this is a new thing. It isn’t. There’s at least two of these pretty big communities here in Irving, where our studios are located, and there’s already an existing one, I believe, in Plano,” he continues, adding, “They’re just trying to make it much bigger.”

