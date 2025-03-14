Shocking ICE raid: Why Mahmoud Khalil’s detention is sparking outrage

President Trump announced this week that an ICE raid led to the arrest of anti-Israel activist Mahmoud Khalil, claiming that it was in the best interest of national security, as he “led activities aligned to Hamas, a designated terrorist organization.”

Khalil is under investigation by the Department of Homeland Security, Department of Justice, and the State Department as a national security threat.

"Following my previously signed executive orders, ICE proudly apprehended and detained Mahmoud Khalil, a radical foreign pro-Hamas Student on the campus of Columbia University," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. "This is the first arrest of many to come."

"We will find, apprehend and deport these terrorist sympathizers from our country — never to return again," Trump continued, adding, "If you support terrorism, including the slaughtering of innocent men, women and children, your presence is contrary to our national and foreign policy interests and you are not welcome here."

Now, the far-left crowd is rallying behind Khalil.

“How is this possible?” Pat Gray of “Pat Gray Unleashed” asks. “How are people siding with this guy? It just shows how out of kilter we are as a nation.”

“‘We should be able to stay here and try to destroy Western civilization,’” Gray mocks. “We’ve got the obligation to let him do it.”

“Although, if you try through violent means, you too will be arrested. Maybe not deported, but you’ll be behind bars where you belong,” he continues. “But we’re supposed to carve out a special exception for this guy ‘cause he’s a foreigner.”

Want more from Pat Gray?

To enjoy more of Pat's biting analysis and signature wit as he restores common sense to a senseless world, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.