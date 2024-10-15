Tim Walz will NEVER recover from this epic flip-flop

Tim Walz is not doing a great job of proving himself worthy of such an important position as he flip-flops on issues like the Electoral College.

In a recent interview with Michael Strahan on ABC, he couldn’t hide from his mistake.

“You said, ‘I think all of us know the Electoral College needs to go,’” Strahan said to Walz, adding, “But the campaign came out later that night and they said that’s not their stance.”

“Well, it’s not the campaign’s position, and the point I’m trying to make is that there’s folks that feel every vote must count in every state, and I think some folks feel that’s not the case. Our campaign does that, and the point I’m saying is, I mean, five states in two days, we’re out there making the case that the campaign’s position is clear,” Walz rambled.

“Their position and my position is to make sure that everybody understands their vote, no matter what state they’re in, matters,” he added.

“So is that something that you and Vice President Harris disagree on?” Strahan followed up.

“I have spoken about it in the past that she’s been very clear on this, and the campaign and my position is the campaign’s position,” Walz responded.

Pat Gray of “Pat Gray Unleashed” is not amused.

“The doublespeak and the backtrack,” Gray says, shocked, noting that Walz also made some strange comments regarding immigration recently.

“I think voters focusing on immigration helps, because I think what they’ve seen is that we’re leaning into it, we’re talking about what the solution is. And again I think these folks saw it, Donald Trump wasn’t doing anything about it. He certainly didn’t build his wall, he didn’t have Mexico pay for it,” Walz said in another interview.

“Again, astounding,” Gray comments. “You’re actually babbling that nonsense. Donald Trump tried to build the wall, he didn’t get enough funding for it.”

“It’s incredible just how stupid they think we are,” he adds. “And maybe we are, I don’t know, we’ll see on November 6.”

