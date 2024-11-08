The BEST line from Trump’s victory speech by far was ...

Like many Americans, Pat Gray, Jeffy, and Keith Malinak are breathing a little easier following Donald Trump’s victory because his win means hope for our country.

Trump really captured that feeling of hope in his speech following his historical victory over Kamala Harris.

“I will fight for you, for your family, and your future. Every single day, I will be fighting for you. And with every breath in my body, I will not rest until we have delivered the strong, safe, and prosperous America that our children deserve and that you deserve. This will truly be the Golden Age of America,” he said to a roaring crowd.

He also brought attention to the monumental achievement of his victory made possible by his supporters.

“It’s a political victory that our country has never seen before. ... I want to thank the American people for the extraordinary honor of being elected your 45th president,” he said.

His speech also addressed Republicans taking the Senate.

“America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate — we have taken back control of the Senate. Wow, that’s good. ... The Senate races in Montana, Nevada, Texas, Ohio, ... Wisconsin, the great commonwealth of Pennsylvania were all won by the MAGA movement,” he added.

“Yeah!” yells Pat, who can’t contain his excitement.

However, the line that perhaps resonated the most with his supporters was when Trump said, “We don’t have to live like this anymore.”

“That was a great line. So good,” says Pat.

“That really resonated, and I loved it,” adds Jeffy.

To hear more highlights from Trump’s victory speech, watch the clip above.

