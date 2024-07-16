Trump vows to FIGHT ON — but will the left take responsibility for 'violent rhetoric'?

Former President Donald Trump has had quite the year, and it just keeps getting crazier. The latest shock occurred at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania — which ended abruptly due to an assassination attempt.

Though blood streamed down his face after a bullet grazed his ear, Trump made a point to swiftly rise to his feet and pump a defiant fist in the air while yelling “fight, fight, fight!”

What was initially horrifying turned into the former president reassuring the crowd and the nation that this cowardly act would not deter him from his mission to lead America once again.

Trump then made it to the Republican National Convention on Monday — despite literally being the victim of an assassination attempt not two days ago — where he announced that Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) will be his vice presidential pick.

While those who support him are shaken, they’re not shocked that something like this happened.

“It’s shocking, but it’s not,” Keith Malinak of “Pat Gray Unleashed” comments to Pat Gray and Jeffy, adding, “You want to talk about violent rhetoric, you want to talk about people calling for the death of Donald Trump — we’ve got the evidence.”

Gray is in agreement, noting that “there’s no responsibility or accountability on their part.”

“If the shoe was on the other foot, that’s all they would be saying is that we’re responsible, we did this, we provoked it, but they will bear no responsibility or accountability for any of it,” he adds.

“Anything they say or do is perfectly fine,” he continues. “Call him Hitler, say he should be killed, all of those things.”

