Trump vows mass deportations as Democratic cities RESIST efforts

President-elect Donald Trump is doubling down on his promise of mass deportations, announcing plans to use the U.S. military to carry out the largest deportation effort in U.S. history.

In a recent post on Truth Social, Trump confirmed he plans on declaring a national emergency and deploying military assets to assist in removing millions of undocumented migrants — and incoming border czar Tom Homan is completely on board.

“As far as a deportation operation, we will prioritize public safety threats and national security threats because they’re the biggest. They pose the biggest danger to the United States,” Homan said in a recent interview on Fox News.

Homan went on to explain that the deportation operation will be “out of the gate” and the “priority.”

“Second thing is secure that border, lock that border down, and catch and release, and secure the border,” he continued, adding, “We got over 300,000 missing children.”

Those children, Homan claimed, were released by the Biden administration.

“Some of these children are in forced labor, we already found some in forced labor, some are in forced sex trafficking, some are living with pedophiles. We need to save these children,” he added.

Pat Gray of “Pat Gray Unleashed” is thrilled with Homan’s appointment but notes that “liberal politicians are promising they’re not going to cooperate.”

One of those politicians is Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.

“Elections have consequences, and the federal government is responsible for a certain set of actions and cities,” Wu said in a recent interview.

“No individual city can reverse or override some parts of that, but what we can do is make sure that we are doing our part to protect our residents in every possible way, that we are not cooperating with those efforts that actually threaten the safety of everyone by causing widespread fear and having large scale economic impact,” she continued.

The police chief in Los Angeles, California, was also reported to have said he would not participate in any deportations.

“Continue to support illegal activity in this country,” Gray comments, adding, “Your family must be proud.”

Want more from Pat Gray?

To enjoy more of Pat's biting analysis and signature wit as he restores common sense to a senseless world, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.