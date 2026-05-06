REVIEW: ‘Uncanny’ Michael Jackson biopic moonwalks past controversy

The Michael Jackson biopic is finally here, and it’s already smashing records after a $217.4 million worldwide opening — which is the biggest of all time for a biopic.

“You think you’re watching Michael Jackson. You forget that’s not Michael,” BlazeTV host Pat Gray comments on “Pat Gray Unleashed.”

“It’s uncanny,” he adds.

And while there have famously been allegations of child abuse at the hands of Jackson, the biopic didn’t cover them.





“His estate was sued again ... some more sexual abuse allegations. But the lawsuit is from that Cascio family who, they settled, but they claimed that the settlement was breached and broken,” Jeff Fisher explains, pointing out that the family initially claimed Jackson did nothing wrong but later changed their tune.

“It was really bizarre,” he says.

“I’ve always gone back and forth on that, but they don’t deal with it in the movie. I mean, they might in the future. I don’t know, because at the end of it, it says, ‘His story continues,’” Gray comments.

“So I don’t know if [the biopic] gives away too much, but it takes you up to 1988,” he adds, pointing out that this was before the allegations of child abuse.

“His story will continue,” executive producer Keith Malinak adds.

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