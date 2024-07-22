September 11, 2001, was a tragic day for all Americans — and thousands lost their lives.

However, that doesn’t mean the official story can’t be questioned. And in honor of the victims, it should be scrutinized heavily.

“We live in a fake matrix of lies, and one of those lies is that 19 hijackers were able to defeat the strongest military force in the entire world and bring down three buildings with two airplanes. The story doesn’t make sense,” Alex Stein says, before listening to Matt Campbell’s story.

Campbell, whose brother tragically died in the attack on the Twin Towers, tells Stein that he also believes we haven’t been told the truth about what happened.

“My brother was 31, he worked for Reuters,” Campbell tells Stein, noting that his brother was attending a conference and wasn’t usually in the building. “It’s just one of those things, he was in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Campbell started questioning what happened as soon as the war in Afghanistan began — and especially when he learned that 15 of the 19 alleged hijackers were Saudi, mainly trained in the United States.

“It was a slow process, but I mean, initially, you know, for me, it was looking at intelligence failures and just the backstory to all the hijackers,” he says.

Now, Campbell is attempting to take the government to court.

“Almost all attempts at litigation around the subject of 9/11 have either failed or they’ve been settled because someone pleaded guilty,” Campbell explains.

“For me in terms of waking people up or trying to get the truth out there, for me, it’s always been to try and go down this legal route,” he tells Stein, though admits it hasn’t been easy. “It’s not easy to be constantly thinking and talking about someone’s death and their murder, and you know, in this case, the cover up.”

Campbell is also attempting to get his brother’s inquest reopened.

The inquest is held in a coroner’s court where they’re supposed to do a thorough investigation of the cause of death.

“They did absolutely no investigation, no inquiry into how my brother died, which they have to by law,” Campbell explains. “They didn’t have any evidence of the use of explosives.”

“It wasn’t placed in front of the coroner,” he adds, noting that while they’ve petitioned the attorney general twice — they’ve been denied. “We actually threatened litigation with them last year, and their case was so weak, they capitulated, withdrew that first denial.”

“It makes you sort of wonder, what are they scared of,” he adds.

“You know what they’re hiding. They don’t want to touch 9/11 because they know it is an international event and it's just going to cause more problems exposing the truth, and that’s why I appreciate you continuing to fight,” Stein says.

