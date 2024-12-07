‘Buy a REAL Trojan condom!’ Abortion debate gets WILD

Charlie Kirt, who is completely unrelated to Charlie Kirk, is back doing what he loves most — debating college students about politics on their campus.

Kirt, who is also known as Alex Stein of “Prime Time with Alex Stein,” was approached by several young women who explained that they wanted to discuss the topic of abortion. “You don’t want this smoke,” one of them challenged, kicking off a passion-fueled debate that will go down in history as a meeting of some of the greatest minds.

“I want all the smoke,” Kirt fired back. “They say it’s a woman’s reproductive right to get an abortion. I think that it should be outlawed. I don’t like the death of little children. A lot of people say that it’s a fetus and that it’s not a human. That’s the farthest thing from the truth.”

“We were all fetuses, and with a little bit of time, we all became the beautiful lady that you are standing right in front of me,” he continued. “So I think abortion is terrible.”

The college students then brought up abortion in cases of rape, but Kirt didn’t let it knock him off his game.

“I don’t know of any states, if you do get raped, where you can’t get an abortion. In Texas, you can get an abortion if you get raped,” Kirt answered, before bringing out the big guns.

“Let me tell y’all something real quick, and y’all are young African-American ladies. If you notice, the predominant place that Planned Parenthood is put is in urban areas.”

“And why do they do that? Because the woman that created Planned Parenthood was a woman named Margaret Sanger. And she didn’t like African-Americans. And so she wanted African-Americans to actually kill their children,” he continued. “It originally started to take advantage of young African-Americans.”

“Now, I understand people don’t have the financial means to raise a baby, but that shouldn’t be an excuse, because you did have sex. You did not use protection. You made about four or five decisions to get here, and now you’ve got a baby. You’ve got to deal with it,” he added.

“What if, for instance, they were using protection, but the condom breaks, and then it’s like now you have to deal with the kid?” one of the women said, in a Hail Mary attempt to save their argument.

“It was your choice to buy an off-brand condom. Go buy a real Trojan condom. Don’t use the free condom that you got at the nightclub, you know, in the VIP lounge, or in the one you put a quarter in the bathroom. Go use a Trojan condom,” Kirt responded.

“And really, honestly, don’t be busting nuts like that. Don’t be busting nuts like that,” he continued. “If you don’t bust nuts like that, you don’t have babies.”

